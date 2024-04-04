New Modesto-area Costco is gearing up to open — and it’s hiring. What jobs are available?

Interested in working for Costco?

As construction crews work to complete a new Costco store in the Modesto area, the popular membership-only retailer is accepting job applications for the location, according to ZipRecruiter.

The building is expected to open later this year at 2015 Claribel Road in Riverbank, across from the Crossroads Regional Shopping Center.

Though job postings are active as of Wednesday, that doesn’t mean Costco is actively hiring.

“The following are examples of the typical kinds of positions that Costco may hire for when openings exist,” the retailer said on its website. “This listing does not mean that any positions are currently open or available at Costco.”

Costco posts open positions on an internal site for current employees and on external sites, such as Indeed, Monster, etc., for external individuals, the website says.

Here are some positions The Modesto Bee found on ZipRecruiter:

What jobs are available at Costco?

As of Wednesday, ZipRecruiter showed these seven open positions for the new Costco location:

Forklift driver | Full-time

The forklift driver operates an electric stand-up forklift to transport pallets of store merchandise and other equipment within the warehouse.

They also lift heavy items and stack them.

Baker | Full-time

The baker follows Costco recipes to prepare and bake large quantities of bakery products.

Pharmacy tech phone agent | Full-time

The pharmacy tech phone agent supports mail order pharmacies by answering customer phone calls.

Calls will require the agent to handle various tasks, including setting up web accounts, submitting prescription requests and tracking orders.

Along with updating patient records across different systems, they also help with customer emails and web chats.

Payroll clerk | Full-time

The payroll clerk helps employees and managers with payroll, personnel and benefit inquiries.

They enter, review, correct and update information in the automated payroll system. They are responsible for managing personnel files, handling OSHA reports and tracking warehouse expenses.

Inventory auditor | Full-time

The inventory auditor keeps track of merchandise on the sales floor, storage areas, and receiving sections of the warehouse.

They identify, investigate and fix any errors in inventory counts, and they audit the receiving summary report daily.

Loss prevention clerk | Full-time

The loss prevention clerk guards company merchandise and other assets by preventing theft from both internal and external sources.

They are responsible for identifying and reporting any potential safety or security risks.

Meat wrapper | Full-time

The meat wrapper handles machinery to grind, wrap and label meat products and grind meat.

They are also responsible for stocking display cases, cleaning and sanitizing the meat department, including equipment and utensils.

What do Costco positions pay?

As of March 27, the average pay for a Costco employee was $20.40 an hour in California, according to ZipRecruiter.

Salaries can be as high as $49.82 an hour, ZipRecruiter says.

“The majority of Costco employee salaries currently range between $15.19 (25th percentile) to $24.42 (75th percentile) in California,” the job website says.

What are employee benefits?

According to the company’s website, employee benefits include health care, dental care, life insurance, paid sick leave and vacation time.

Employees are also eligible for eight paid holidays off, a 401K retirement plan and an employee stock purchase plan, the website says.

