Mobile Police sergeant says ‘young black men’ are most vulnerable to rising gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department boasted 2023 as having the “largest decrease in crime for a single year… since 1988.” The 2024 numbers tell a different story as gun violence claims yet another underaged victim.

The Mobile Police Department announced on Wednesday that a 17-year-old had been killed in a Tuesday morning homicide on Darwood Drive. Police arrested 20-year-old Carl Washington Jr. for the murder.

The Darwood Drive homicide is the nineteenth homicide of the year in the Port City. In May 2023, Mobile was at 15 homicides.

Of the 19 homicides so far in 2024, seven victims were under the age of 21.

May 2023 yielded 0 homicides. Eight days into May 2024, Mobile has 2 homicides for the month so far.

Sgt. John Young with the Mobile Police Department shared his thoughts on the trend.

“You asked me to interview, and now I’m telling you,” Young said. “There is a systemic issue of gun violence involving young black men in the City of Mobile.”

MPD confirms that of the 19 victims, 12 of them were black, two were white and race was not listed for the other five victims.

Of the 18 suspects, at least 10 of them were black.

“When we walk suspects out the back door, what color are they? When we talk about victims, what color are they? Predominantly,” Young said.

Young said combatting the trend starts in the home.

“Even if the problem is external, the solution is still within the home,” Young said. “Fathers get back into your homes. Be involved in your homes.”

Young described the importance that a strong family bond has on a child.

“Daddy’s little boy isn’t a punk. Daddy’s little girl isn’t a ho,” Young said. “That’s what the family unit does… We are still reluctant to say it, and I just don’t get it.”

Of the six 2024 homicides with victims under the age of 21, MPD confirmed that five of them have been solved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.