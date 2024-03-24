Mobile County Public Schools set 3rd annual career fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System will hold its third annual career fair on Wednesday, March 27, at the Mobile Convention Center.

Mobile police issue over 200 citations in 6 hours: directed traffic report

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Those interested in becoming an MCPSS teacher, paraprofessional, child nutrition worker, bus driver, custodian, or serving in any other school support position may attend.

MCPSS is offering signing bonuses for new employees, which are available with a two-year commitment:

$1,500 for support personnel

$3,000 for teachers

$4,000 for special-education teachers

$5,000 for teachers going to select schools

(Photo courtesy of Mobile County Public SChools)

(Photo courtesy of Mobile County Public SChools)

(Photo courtesy of Mobile County Public SChools)

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes and be ready to find a job at one of the 90 Mobile County public schools.

School principals and department directors will interview candidates and begin the hiring process on the spot, including background checks and drug screenings.

The school system hired 143 people at the 2023 career fair and 93 people in 2022.

It is reportedly the state’s largest school system and Mobile County’s largest employer.

(Graphic courtesy of Mobile County Public Schools)

First-year MCPSS teachers earn salaries 3% to 5% higher than the state and national average.

Two shot, another hurt in Theodore shooting Friday night

Employees receive benefits through the Retirement Systems of Alabama, including health insurance, holidays off, paid time off, and retirement benefits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.