Mobile County educators recognized for achievements at Giving Tree ceremony

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Top educators in the Mobile County Public School System were recognized as part of an over decade-long tradition this week.

MCPSS officials held a ceremony this week to install the names of the latest honorees on the Giving Tree at Central Office, according to a release. The tradition has been going on since 2011 and highlights educators who have received state or national awards celebrating their dedication and excellence in the field.

(Mobile County Public Schools)

12 educators were honored during this week’s ceremony, according to the release.

Mischa Armstrong, MCPSS High School Teacher of the Year

Monica Beasley, Alabama Art Education Association Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jessica Burnette, MCPSS Elementary Teacher of the Year

Summer Davis, Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) Award from the American School Counselor Association

James Duke, Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year

Maegan Gayle, State Finalist, Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST)

Virginia Hall, Alabama Science Teachers Association High School Teacher of the Year

Angel Jackson, National Science Teaching Association Urban Educator Award

Christy LeGros, MCPSS Middle School Teacher of the Year

Kristy McLain, Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) Award from the American School Counselor Association

Tammy Pini-Loper, Alabama Science Teachers Association Middle School Teacher of the Year

Stephen Watts, Alabama Counseling Association Secondary School Counselor of the Year

