Mob swarms sleeping truck driver, steals 100 cases of snow crabs, Pennsylvania cops say

A truck driver was attacked and 100 cases of snow crabs were stolen during a cargo heist in Pennsylvania, police say.

Around 5 a.m. April 18, a driver sleeping in his truck awakened to his trailer shaking, according to Philadelphia police.

When the driver got out of the truck to see what was going on, he saw four SUVs and 12 men, according to police. The men were stealing cases of snow crabs, police said.

The driver confronted the men, and several of them attacked and beat him, police said. They stole the driver’s cellphone and took off with approximately 100 cases of snow crabs, according to authorities.

The amount taken was valued at about $30,000, Capt. Jack Ryan told WPVI.

“They look at the type of trailer. If you see a refrigerated trailer you know there’s something valuable in there. Whether it’s ice cream, pork, crab legs or beef,” John Rigney, the safety director of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, told the news outlet.

Ryan told WCAU that the driver was not seriously injured.

