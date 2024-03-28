Missouri House passes bill to end hair-based discrimination

JEFFERSON CITY — Some people hold back on their hairstyles, like braids, dreadlocks, or natural afros, to avoid discrimination in the workplace or school. The Missouri House unanimously endorsed the Crown Act, an effort to ban that discrimination.

The Crown Act stands for, Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The bill was originally drafted five years ago in California and passed in almost half the states in the country. It aims to stop discrimination against any person in workplaces or schools because of their natural hair texture and cultural or protective styles.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has voiced her support for the bill. The proposal now goes to the Senate for more debate.

