Missouri House committee hears omnibus Senate education bill, public raises concerns

The omnibus education bill passed by the Missouri Senate on March 14 had its first public hearing in the Missouri House.

On Thursday, bill sponsor state Sen. Andrew Koenig presented his legislation to the House Special Committee on Education Reform. This bill would allow for MOScholars, the state’s tax credit scholarship program for K-12 students, to expand statewide.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, answers questions about his bill that would expand MOScholars during a committee meeting Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024.

Currently, the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program is only available in charter counties and Missouri cities with a minimum of 30,000 residents. In the hearing, Koenig reaffirmed his belief that student outcomes improve when there are more educational options available.

“Almost all the studies show that academic outcomes improve when you introduce choice,” Koenig said. “Also, parents are happier and kids get a better education. Also, the reality is not every school can meet every need of every child, and sometimes variety is good. School choice introduces that variety into the education space.”

Families with an income that is 200% of the amount used to qualify for the free and reduced school lunch program are eligible for the current program. This legislation would increase that to 300%, meaning that a family of four would qualify if they made up to $166,500, based on current reduced lunch eligibility standards.

The current MoScholars program is capped at $50 million in tax credits, but this legislation wants to raise that to $75 million, while tying the funding to the “percent increase or decrease in the amount of state aid distributed to school districts.”

Currently, the MOScholars program allows students to receive more than $6,000 for tuition and other educational expenses. Donations made to Educational Assistance Organizations fund the program, which then distributes scholarships to eligible students. Donors are allowed to claim a tax credit on their donations.

The Missouri Treasurer’s office, which Koenig is running for this year, oversees this program, which last year raised nearly $17 million, although the program had a cap of $50 million.

Classroom at Springfield Public Schools York Elementary building

Additionally, this bill would allow Boone County to establish charter schools, which would be independent of local school districts. Also, it would give additional funding to school districts that keep a five-day school week, as well as require changes to a four-day school week to be approved through local elections in districts and charter counties and cities of 30,000 residents or more.

Other provisions increased teacher pay from $25,000 to $40,000. This change would be included in state statute for the 2025-26 school year. Teachers who have master’s degrees and at least 10 years experience in education would see a larger salary increase of at least $46,000 in that school year and increasing to $48,000 by 2027-28.

Also, the legislation includes more teacher recruitment and retention scholarships and adjusted the calculations for school aid such that the school’s attendance and enrollment would be factors in the funding formula.

More: State Senators approved an omnibus education package with expanded school choice program

Some parents praise bill, while others who homeschool raise concerns

Several parents of children with disabilities spoke in favor of the bill, as the ESA program allows for these children to receive funding to attend schools that have the capabilities to work with them in the way that is targeted to their specific disabilities.

Among these was Becki Uccello, a parent from Springfield, whose daughter Izzi is currently attending a parochial school through an ESA scholarship. She pulled her child out of public schools when she was in kindergarten, after feeling that her daughter’s needs weren’t being met. Being pleased with Izzi’s educational experience, Uccello feels other parents could benefit from an expanded ESA program.

“There are other students at her school that could benefit from receiving a scholarship too, but they happen to live in towns with fewer than 30,000 residents,” Uccello said.

Before pulling Izzi out of public school, Uccello, a retired public school teacher, suggested ways in which the needs of Izzi and other children with disabilities could be met. The school suggested a five-year plan to implement those changes, but Izzi would have moved on to another school by the time the changes were in place.

“I am all for improving our public education system, but when we're told that modifications will be put in the five year plan that's unacceptable,” Uccello said.

However, some parents who homeschool their children raised concerns with the ESA program, especially the fact that the curriculum used by parents who homeschool must be sourced from vendors approved by the state treasurer’s office, which oversees the program.

Charlene Moore, a parent from Camden County who has homeschooled for more than 20 years, lamented the lack of faith-based curriculum that is approved for use by the program. She also raised concerns about the low participation rates of home school families in the program due to few educational assistance organizations, or EAOs, offering funding for them.

Under the current MOScholars program, homeschooling parents must opt in to the program, submit to a background check and obtain state certification that their homeschool program meets certain standards. Even if these requirements are met, participation in the program is contingent on an EAO allowing funding for a scholarship, which some do not provide for homeschool students.

“If homeschool students can't even accept this money anyway, why are we included in this bill?” Moore said.

Another homeschool parent, Melissa Jacobs, has been teaching her eight children at home for roughly 20 years. She also raised concerns about curriculum used in homeschooling. While it isn’t an issue now, she is worried that her curriculum choices may become limited by state regulations since homeschooling parents must gain state approval to participate in the program, preventing her from tailoring her children’s learning to fit their individual needs.

“We do not want to have to be limited in the kind of curriculum that we're allowed to choose for our kids,” Jacobs said. “Part of homeschooling is that we have the choice to use the curriculum and teaching methods that fit our kids best.”

More: Proposal from Missouri lawmaker offers 'carrots' for districts to remain on 5-day week

Educational organizations weigh in on the bill

Several educational organizations and their lobbyists shared their thoughts on the legislation, including praise for improving teacher salaries and condemnation for using funds for a new program rather than investing in the improvement of public schools.

Noah Devine, executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, stressed the importance of choice in education based on the school, rather than a family's geographic location.

“I want every school to be a great school,” Devine said. “But I do want every family to have an option beyond their neighborhood zone school and an option that is not dependent upon their income, their wealth or where they buy their house.”

Steve Carroll, a registered lobbyist representing the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, St. Louis public schools and cooperating school districts of Greater Kansas City, said that the organizations he represents don’t support ESAs or the expansion of charter schools without the input of local school districts.

He also took issue with the proposal requiring school districts with more than 30,000 residents to retroactively approve changes to a four-day school week through a vote of the people. He said this would cost Independence $145,000, funds that he felt could be better used by the school to pay teacher salaries.

“That's unfortunate because if the citizens of that district didn't want a four-day school, I'm sure they would let their school board know it, and if the school board didn't do something about it, I'm sure at the next election they would,” Carroll said.

A classroom at York Elementary in the Springfield Public School district.

Roosevelt Lyons, the vice president of advocacy for Quality Schools Coalition, praised many of the provisions that were added to the bill through compromise in the Senate, which led to the end of a Democratic filibuster that was holding up progress on the bill earlier this month.

“I hope we continue that spirit of compromise,” Lyons said. “It's not easy. It's not sexy, but it's what we need.”

In particular, Lyons spoke on the increase in teacher pay, the attention to increasing availability of early childhood education and changes to the school funding formula that considers both enrollment and attendance.

Otto Fajen, representing Missouri National Education Association, agreed with many of the points already brought by those in opposition, but added concerns about the funding aspect of the legislation, which is estimated to cost up to $450 million once fully implemented.

Some of the provisions substantially increase the funding obligation under the current formula, while the tax credits given to EAO donors will offset general revenue. Fajen pointed to the House’s move to eliminate the corporate income tax, among other tax cuts proposed by the House and Senate, and wondered where this left the state when it came to education funding.

“This will create profound financial problems for school districts,” Fajen said.

Jere Hochman, a former educator for 50 years now working with the Missouri Equity Education Project, further testified on the financial impact this will have on local school districts.

“As these tax dollars are being diverted to privatization and parochial schools, public schools lose funding,” Hochman said. “The public schools lose enrollment, community and neighborhood identity and local interest and support. In schools that lose local funding and enrollment, particularly in smaller school districts, they end up having to combine classes, cut the opportunities that you claim parents want, cut teachers and have more difficulty attracting teachers to other districts.”

Hochman continued by asking why these funds weren’t being directed to helping public schools.

“If the question you're trying to resolve here today is about fixing the schools, about accountability, about addressing some of the concerns that have been raised today, and many others, those same questions were asked recently on the floor of the House by those saying, ‘Why are we trying to do things differently? Why don't we fix the ones that are there?’” Hochman said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Parents, education groups raise concerns about Missouri education bill