Missouri communities mourn after Riley Strain's body found in Nashville's Cumberland River

The body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was discovered Friday morning in the Cumberland River in West Nashville — approximately 8 miles from downtown. Foul play is not suspected.

Metro Nashville police and Nashville firefighters responded to 61st Avenue North in the Nations after a work crew spotted a body shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the Cumberland River, Police Chief John Drake said Friday morning at a news conference. Strain, 22, still had on the same shirt and watch he was wearing when he went missing, Drake said, which helped authorities identify him.

Metro Nashville police said in a post on social media its investigators did not observe foul-play related trauma. Drake said there is "no other evidence that suggests anything other than" that Strain fell into the river accidentally.

An autopsy will likely occur Friday, Drake added.

Delta Chi fraternity: 'Our hearts go out to Riley's family and loved ones'

Delta Chi expressed sorrow following the tragic passing of Strain, an esteemed fraternity member.

"Our hearts go out to Riley's family and loves ones during this incredibly difficult time as we work to provide support and resources to all those affected by this tragedy," the fraternity said in a written statement.

The fraternity's Campus Assistance Program, which provides in-person resources and professional support at the University of Missouri, is available 24/7 to members. The fraternity is also working with university officials to ensure local chapter members have direct access to campus support resources.

"We ask for respect and privacy for Riley's family and our Fraternity brothers during this incredibly difficult time," said the fraternity.

Delta Chi has 111 chapters and 127,256 members.

University of Missouri president offers support: 'heavy heart'

University of Missouri President Mun Y. Choi on Friday informed students and other members of the campus community of Strain's death in an email shortly after noon.

"I write to you with a heavy heart with the news that the search for MU student Riley Strain has ended tragically. After an exhaustive search by authorities and volunteers, Riley’s body was recovered today in Nashville, Tenn., where he had traveled to attend his fraternity’s spring formal event," Choi wrote.

Choi wrote that students in need of support can contact the MU Counseling Center and that the university's employee assistance program is available to faculty and staff.

"As the Mizzou community mourns Riley, we are keeping his family in our thoughts and offering support," Choi wrote.

Springfield principal remembers Riley Strain

By the time Strain received his high school diploma and made his way the University of Missouri, his former principal, Bill Powers, had known for him for several years.

Powers was the principal at Kickapoo High School and Cherokee Middle School when Strain attended both schools. He remembers Strain as a pleasant and well-liked student.

"Just an infectious smile and personality. Fun-loving kid," Powers said. "Always very positive and respectful. He was smart, took upper-level courses."

A Tennessee native familiar with Nashville's downtown area, a concerned Powers said he kept a watchful eye on Strain's situation and was heartbroken about the recent developments.

"It's devastating. We're heartbroken," Power said, speaking for other KHS staff members who knew Strain. "As a parent and a father, my heart goes out to the parents to the family."

Kickapoo hosted a well-attended candlelight vigil for Strain on March 13, six days after his disappearance.

GoFundMe raises thousands for Riley Strain's family

A fundraiser on GoFundMe for Strain's family has raised more than $65,000 from more than 1,000 donations as of noon Friday. The fundraiser was created on March 13 — five days after Strain was last seen.

An update posted by the fundraiser's organizer after police located Strain's body asked people to keep Strain's family in their thoughts and prayers. Donations came in after the announcement Friday morning from members of Strain's fraternity, parents of University of Missouri students and Nashville residents.

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed that the fundraiser was legitimate.

'Look out for one another,' Nashville mayor says

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said while the city is taking steps to improve safety, he’s urging residents and visitors to be vigilant, even in celebratory spaces such as Lower Broadway.

"I think this is an important reminder to everyone to also look out for one another," O'Connell said during a Friday morning discussion. "You know, I think some of this is just about how we as a city look after each other as neighbors and as people interacting in the entertainment district.”

Council member: 'Make sure his death was not in vain'

District 19 Council member Jacob Kupin, who represents downtown, said on social media he has been working to secure the area where Strain is believed to have fallen into the river.

"My heart breaks for Riley’s family and friends," Kupin said. "Since his disappearance I have been actively working on steps to secure the river area where he likely fell. We will continue these efforts to make sure his death was not in vain."

A Nashville police vehicle leaves a West Nashville property in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 22, 2024. The body of Riley Strain, a missing University of Missouri student, was discovered nearby Friday morning in the Cumberland River.

Nashville mayor says city will work toward safety improvements

O'Connell on Friday morning shared thoughts on social media just before 10 a.m.

I met with Riley’s family earlier this week, and as devastating as I find this news, I can’t imagine their heartbreak.



We will continue to work toward improvements in safety in a variety of ways.



"This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for – especially his parents and everyone who loved him," O'Connell wrote.

O'Connell said he had met with Strain's family earlier in the week and that "as devastating as I find this news, I can’t imagine their heartbreak."

"We will continue to work toward improvements in safety in a variety of ways," O'Connell added. "I hope people will support the family, including by respecting their privacy."

O'Connell said Friday morning the city will review the riverfront with the Nashville Department of Transportation because "some questions have been raised about infrastructure." He also pointed out other "important steps" the city has taken recently to improve safety downtown, including opening a new police substation on Broadway.

O'Connell said he does worry about how the incident reflects on Nashville’s image as a city.

“We share the goal with the Convention and Visitor's Corporation of constantly investing in the safety of the city and particularly the entertainment district because we want not just residents to be safe in their neighborhoods, whether or not they ever go to a honky tonk, but we also want visitors in the city to be safe," he said.

Family of Riley Strain notified after body found in West Nashville

Drake, Nashville's police chief, confirmed that Strain's family had been notified and expressed his condolences.

"I want to say to the family my heart and prayers go out to you all, because it is a very unfortunate and tragic incident," Drake said.

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar on Friday, March 8, 2024 while visiting Nashville from the University of Missouri, authorities say.

When did Riley Strain go missing in Nashville?

Strain, who went missing during on a recent trip with fraternity brothers, was last spotted March 8. At the time, he was kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge — a Broadway bar owned by singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

Strain's friends notified police the next day when he did not return to their hotel from the night out.

After leaving the bar, video surveillance located Strain several times around downtown. Metro Nashville Police released video of him crossing 1st Avenue North to Gay Street, which runs along the Cumberland River.

He then interacted with an officer, which was captured on a body worn camera. The officer was on Gay Street, responding to a report of burglary, when Strain walked past him, exchanging pleasantries.

On Tuesday, Strain's parents welcomed in-person support from the United Cajun Navy, a search and rescue group which largely assists in natural disasters, but also missing persons cases.

Springfield News-Leader reporter Ryan Collingwood contributed to this story.

