Mississippi's 82 counties designated disaster areas due to 2023 drought

Farmers throughout Mississippi could soon see financial aid to offset losses resulting from a historic drought last year thanks to a statewide disaster designation from the United States Department of Agriculture.

In 2023, more than 400,000 residents were impacted by lengthy hot conditions and instances where less than average amounts of rainfall dried up crops and the Mississippi River, according to Drought.Gov.

On Monday, USDA announced it is designating 82 counties in Mississippi, including Hinds County, as disaster areas relating to the drought from last year, which will now allow commercial producers, such as farmers, to receive federal aid for material losses such as dead crops or heightened costs to maintain those plants. Common commercial crops in Mississippi include cotton, soybeans and corn.

Greenfield Farm, previously owned by William Faulkner, will be the site of a writers residency set to open in 2025 near Oxford, Miss., seen on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Farmers throughout Mississippi may not begin receiving financial aid due to losses from the 2023 drought because of a USDA disaster designation,

Farmers who were greatly affected by the drought can receive financial assistance from the Farm Service Agency by way of its emergency loans assistance program.

People wanting to file a claim can do so within the next eight months, and more information related to how to make a claim is available on the FSA website or by contacting a local office.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Drought leads to disaster declaration in all Mississippi