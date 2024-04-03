Mississippi Senate committee kills state retirement system reform bill. What happened?

It looks like the current makeup of the Public Employment Retirement System of Mississippi Board and its rate increase for public employer contributions is safe for now.

On Tuesday at the State Capitol, the Mississippi Senate Government Structures Committee Chairman Chris Johnson, R-Hattiesburg, told lawmakers he would not take up House Bill 1590, which would have replaced several elected members of the PERS board with governor and lieutenant governor appointees and take away the board's 2% contribution rate increase on public employers.

After the meeting, Johnson told the Clarion Ledger there were several reasons why he chose not to take up the bill. Those included misinformation spread online about what the bill would do and conversations he and his committee members had with several PERS board members in March, who spoke about why the board increased rates on public employers and what taking that away would do to the state's retirement system.

"I think that (the bill) had the best of intentions on trying to find ways that we can ensure the soundness of PERS long term. ... But we want to make sure that we're making decisions now that keep it sound for future employees," Johnson said. "It's very dangerous to make long-term decisions based on short-term data."

Johnson did say that conversations about PERS are not finished, and he is encouraging the board to be more transparent with the public about its decisions that affect its members and communicate more with lawmakers. He also said that adding a new tier of retirement benefits to the PERS system may be something for lawmakers to consider in the future.

Second to right, Senate Government Structures Committee Chairman Chris Johnson, R-Hattiesburg, tells lawmakers he does not plan to bring up House Bill 1590 by a legislative deadline to pass general bills and constitutional amendments out of committee Tuesday at the Mississippi Capitol. The bill would have replaced elected members of the Public Employment Retirement System of Mississippi with governor and lieutenant governor appointees and stop a 2% contribution rate increase for public employers paying into the state's retirement system.

Last year, the PERS board issued a rate increase for public employers to go from 17.5% to 19.5% in July. It has also reported to lawmakers that it has liabilities totaling $25 billion, which is the cost it would incur to pay benefits to all of its active members and current retirees. PERS Executive Director Ray Higgins previously told the Clarion Ledger that the rate increase decision was made to decrease PERS's liability.

Several municipal leaders also told the Clarion Ledger earlier this year that the rate increase that goes into effect later this year could end up costing cities and counties millions of dollars, and it could lead to several employers cutting jobs.

Despite his reasons, legislative leadership did not share Johnson's optimism.

Both Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Jason White, R-West, who supported the bill last month as it passed through the House, voiced dissent on Johnson's decision Tuesday afternoon.

White said in a written statement that he was "disappointed" by Johnson's inaction and that the decision could have negative impacts felt by both public employers and state taxpayers.

"Refusing to address the employer’s contribution increase, as recently enacted by the PERS board, will have serious ramifications for our state, our city and county governments and school districts, potentially resulting in historical tax increases by cities and counties," White said. "Over the next three years, and the foreseeable future, if no action is taken, the proposed 5-10% increase requested to fund PERS will also have the effect of limiting government services and eliminating state and local government employees. The Lt. Governor and Senate’s failure to address the long-term sustainability of our state’s retirement program is irresponsible to not only PERS retirees and participants in the system but Mississippi taxpayers."

Hosemann, who attended the meeting Tuesday, issued his own statement on the bill shortly after White.

"The PERS system’s long-term viability continues to be a serious concern," Hosemann said. "The Senate and the House need to work together to find a solution. Transparency and trust from both the Legislature and retirees and employees will be critical for us to move forward. The Senate is committed to protecting retiree and current employee benefits while balancing the budget.”

