Mississippi one of the worst states to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report

In its 2024 annual “Best States” ranking, U.S. News and World Report has ranked Mississippi among the worst states to live in.

The report is based on eight categories — health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment — through a stringing together of thousands of government and publicly available data-sources by U.S. News’ team.

Overall, the Magnolia State ranks 48th out of 50. . Mississippi is ranked worst in the nation in terms of economy and health care. It ranks 48th in infrastructure and 45th in fiscal stability.

The state’s highest ranking is its natural environment, placing it 20th, and is 25th for crime and corrections. The state ranks 35th for both education and opportunity.

For affordability, a subcategory of opportunity, Mississippi placed second in the nation, beaten only by Arkansas. Mississippi ranked last, though, in the economic opportunity category, another subcategory of opportunity.

Mississippi also ranked 48th last year. Since last year’s report, Mississippi has improved most in crime and corrections, jumping up nine places; improved six places in education and five places in its fiscal security. Mississippi fell four places in the natural environment category, from 16th place last year.

Changes in other categories proved minor, either improving or declining by just one place.

The only states ranking lower than Mississippi overall were New Mexico at 49th place and Louisiana, which placed in dead last for another year.

Utah, again, topped U.S. News’ ranking. Florida was the only southern state to breach the top 10.