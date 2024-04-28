Mississippi one of only four states that still celebrates Confederate Memorial Day. Why?

State offices throughout Mississippi will be closed Monday in recognition of Confederate Memorial Day, and state employees will receive a paid day off.

Mississippi is one of four states to still celebrate the holiday, which was established in 1886 following the end of the American Civil War. Other states including Alabama, South Carolina and Texas also still celebrate the day in some fashion.

Confederate Memorial Day is also part of Confederate Heritage Month, which is traditionally celebrated in April. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves even signed a proclamation on April 12 to recognize both the month and the day in honor of the fallen confederate soldiers and the nation's past.

"Whereas, as we honor all who lost their lives in this war, it is important for all Americans to reflect upon our nation’s past, to gain insight from our mistakes and successes, and to come to a full understanding that the lessons learned yesterday and today will carry us through tomorrow if we carefully and earnestly strive to understand and appreciate our heritage and our opportunities which lie before us,” the proclamation read. “Now, therefore, I, Tate Reeves, Governor of the State of Mississippi, hereby proclaim the month of April 2024 as Confederate Heritage Month in the State of Mississippi.”

Others do not share Reeves' enthusiasm for the holiday celebrating the Confederate States of America, or the legacy it left behind.

The Mississippi State Capitol ceiling featuring a painted medallion with a Confederate flag in Jackson on Feb. 22. Mississippi will yet again celebrate Confederate Memorial Day on Monday, and several Democratic lawmakers said it is long since overdue to rid the state of the holiday.

Mississippi House Rep. Chris Bell, D-Jackson, and Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, both said the holiday is nothing more than a reminder of slavery and the institutions that fought to keep Black people without rights as citizens.

"This is a day to celebrate treasonous individuals who promoted slavery or those who were in favor of slavery," Bell said.

Simmons told the Clarion Ledger that he even introduced legislation this year to end Confederate Memorial Day, something he has done almost every year since entering office. However, that bill died in the Senate Rules Committee without ever being considered.

"I think it's the policy of the state of Mississippi for us to move away from our dark paths, and move into a bright future being more inclusive," Simmons said. "It's just the right thing to do."

Simmons added that every year since the Legislature voted to change the state flag in 2020, which previously featured a confederate symbol, to a magnolia flower, he has been hopeful to see movement on the legislation.

"I really thought we would get the momentum after the 2020 session, after we change the state flag to move completely away from all of those images or symbols that represent a day in time when Mississippi really, really had a dark past, and we just haven't been able to get the legislative wheel to do the right thing," Simmons said.

Simmons added that he believes Republican leadership should do its part to move the state away from Confederate holidays and symbols.

"We should be moving forward to the day that the governor claims that he wants to have where he represents all of Mississippi," Simmons said. "He can start by not signing the proclamation every year for this holiday, and he can start with the leadership in trying to work with our legislative leaders on getting this bill passed out of the legislature and to him for his signature."

Bell said that he and many others simply do not recognize the holiday.

"I don't view this as a holiday for me or any of the members of Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, or any individual of color," Bell said.

He added that he doesn't think he or other lawmakers could sway more of the Legislature until certain members are voted out of office in the next election cycle.

"Unfortunately, it starts at the at the ballot box," Bell said. "Those individuals who believe in such are the ones that are the problem. When you have leadership that doesn't understand the importance of the divisiveness of these images and symbols, that just needs to change. The only way we'll be able to change that is to have some of these individuals voted out of office."

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Confederate Memorial Day opposed by black legislators in Mississippi