Mississippi No. 1 for tornadoes? There's more to it than you may think

The frequency of confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi has been increasing for some time to the point that Mississippi and others around it are now referred to as Dixie Alley.

In Mississippi, the increase has been so pronounced that it has averaged more tornadoes per year over the past five years than any other state, including Texas.

While that may seem concerning for some and for others downright frightening, the reality is it's probably always been this way — we just didn't know it.

"With the advances of radar, we can see more of what we believe are tornadoes and the (National) Weather Service can go out and investigate," said Mike Brown, Mississippi State University professor of meteorology and state climatologist. "So, I believe Mississippi has always had a large number of tornadoes, we just didn't have the ability to see them. Before, we couldn't, unless someone was there to see a tornado."

To look at the numbers, it's scary. According to NOAA, from 1993-2022, Mississippi averaged 54 confirmed tornadoes per year, making it No. 6 for the most tornadoes. Texas came in first place with 136.

In the 20-year period of 2003-2022, Mississippi was No. 4 with 64 tornadoes per year, on average. Texas still reigned as No. 1 with 124. From 2013 to 2022, Mississippi moved up to the third spot with 68 while Texas dominated again with 115.

Over the past five years, things seemed to get ugly for Mississippi as it moved to No. 1.

Top five states for average number of tornadoes 2019-2023

Mississippi: 121.6

Texas: 120.4

Alabama: 96.4

Oklahoma: 86.2

Illinois: 78.2

Improved radar reveals more tornadoes than in past

According to the National Weather Service, there's been no clear trend in an increase of stronger tornadoes with ratings of EF-2 or higher. Those seem to be more cyclical with peaks and valleys.

They are also the tornadoes that are more likely to be picked up by radar and the public alike.

"The F2s and stronger tornadoes get seen because they're tearing stuff up," Brown said.

Strong tornadoes have shown no clear upward trend in Mississippi over the past 75 years.

It's the smaller, weaker tornadoes that are coming into the light more through improved radar signatures which can guide officials to investigate damage and determine if there was an actual tornado.

"The weaker ones are the ones that tend not to be observed," Brown said. "They have short path lengths and don't do a lot of damage."

With more of those weaker tornadoes being identified, the overall number of tornadoes increases.

More eyes on the landscape to see tornadoes

According to Chad Entremont, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Jackson, the population also plays a role. The population has increased through the years, so there's a better chance of tornadoes being seen.

It's also a population that is spread out.

"More people in our state, in every state, are living in rural areas," Entremont said. "Not everybody is living in cities.

"It's more opportunity for people to see it, experience it. There's more people out there searching for them."

Why are MS tornado numbers increasing more than some other states?

Entremont said there is an overall increase in tornadoes in recent decades, not just in Mississippi.

So, if there's an overall increase in confirmed tornadoes due to more people and better technology, why is Mississippi experiencing more of an increase than some other states such as Texas or Kansas; states that have long been considered tornado hotspots?

The simple answer is trees and landscape. Mississippi is covered in trees and has rolling hills in much of the state. Many tornadoes went unseen until new technology revealed them.

In other areas such as parts of Texas and the Great Plains, tornadoes were largely in plain view, so fewer went unseen.

"It's flat," Brown said. "You can see for miles.

"It's a storm chaser's dream. I think that's why you're seeing the Great Plains stay consistent over the past several decades."

