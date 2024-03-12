Mississippi elections Where do I vote in the MS presidential primary?

Mississippi voters will head to the polls today to choose their presidential nominee and make their picks in four U.S. House races and one U.S. Senate race.

The Republican nomination could be secured Tuesday for former President Donald Trump. Mississippi is one of four states, along with Georgia, Hawaii and Washington that will cast its votes on Tuesday.

With polls across the state opening at 7 a.m., some might be wondering how to find their precinct. Here's what to know:

Where do I vote in the Mississippi primary election?

To find your precinct, visit the Secretary of State website, where you can search by your name or address to find your polling location.

You are eligible to vote at the polling location that appears in your search.

The Secretary of State's office recommends you confirm your polling place with your county circuit clerk.

Some precincts in Hinds County have recently changed, and you can find those precinct changes here.

What do I need to bring to vote in Mississippi?

Voters in Mississippi must bring a valid photo identification card, which can include a driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Mississippi, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military photo ID or a Mississippi firearms license that includes a photo. Other acceptable IDs can be found on the Secretary of State website.

You do not need to bring your voter registration card to vote.

Who can vote in Mississippi primary?

You can request either a Republican or Democratic ballot, and poll workers will ensure you have the correct ballot.

