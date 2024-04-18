Mississippi could see severe storms Thursday: What To Know
There is a chance of severe weather beginning Thursday afternoon, especially in north Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Hail could be quarter to golf ball size. Damaging wind gusts may be up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service at Jackson, Miss. estimates the timing between 4 p.m and Midnight.
❗WEATHER UPDATE❗
The forecast for today (4-18-24) has been upgraded to include a larger portion of north Mississippi in the slight risk category for hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.
Stay Weather Aware, and have multiple ways to receive alerts! pic.twitter.com/TzzmJkABy1
— msema (@MSEMA) April 18, 2024
7-day forecast Jackson
Thursday, April 18
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday, April 19
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, April 20
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 3am. Low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, April 21
Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, April 22
Sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday, April 23
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday, April 24
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Weather radar
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Weather radar indicates possible severe storms in Mississippi Thursday