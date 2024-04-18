Mississippi could see severe storms Thursday: What To Know

There is a chance of severe weather beginning Thursday afternoon, especially in north Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Hail could be quarter to golf ball size. Damaging wind gusts may be up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service at Jackson, Miss. estimates the timing between 4 p.m and Midnight.

❗WEATHER UPDATE❗

The forecast for today (4-18-24) has been upgraded to include a larger portion of north Mississippi in the slight risk category for hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

Stay Weather Aware, and have multiple ways to receive alerts!

7-day forecast Jackson

Thursday, April 18

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday, April 19

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday, April 20

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 3am. Low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday, April 21

Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday, April 22

Sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday, April 23

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday, April 24

Sunny, with a high near 82.

