Missionary couple killed by gangs in Haiti were Missouri state rep’s daughter, son-in-law

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker revealed Friday that his daughter and son-in-law were killed by a gang while working as missionaries in Haiti.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

He added: “They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Baker’s daughter, Natalie Lloyd, and her husband, Davy Lloyd, were ambushed Thursday by three trucks full of men, according to Missions in Haiti Inc., a nonprofit organization that has been working in the nation since 2000. A third mission worker, identified only as Jude, was also taken.

In a Facebook post penned before their deaths were confirmed, Missions in Haiti Inc. detailed the violent and chaotic incident while emphasizing that the missionaries’ lives were at risk. It said Davy was taken to a house, tied up and beaten. The gang then took their trucks and “loaded everything up they wanted and left,” according to the post.

“Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say,” Missions in Haiti Inc. wrote. “No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place, but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full-attack mode.”

In a follow-up post hours later, Missions in Haiti Inc. confirmed all three of the workers had been “shot and killed by the gang” around 9 p.m.

“We all are devastated,” it said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson took to X to mourn their deaths, calling it “absolutely heartbreaking news.”

He continued: “Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God’s word. In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world.”

________