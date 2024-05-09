Missing woman from Matthews found dead along Rea Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman who was reported missing out of Matthews was found dead Thursday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD reports they are conducting a death investigation in the 7800 block of Rea Road. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, officers and Medic responded to the area.

A woman was found deceased at the scene, authorities said. According to CMPD, the woman was initially reported missing to the Matthews Police Department.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the case, per standard procedure. They said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

Queen City News has reached out to Matthews Police to confirm the woman’s identity.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

