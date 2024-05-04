MISSING: Twins reported missing out of Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A pair of 15-year-old twins have been reported missing out of Brigham City, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Belle and Braeden Fernelius, 15, have been reported missing.

Missing Brigham City man found dead in Bear Lake County

Courtesy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office

Belle reportedly went missing April 25, while Braeden went missing April 29, officials said.

“If you have any information or have seen Belle or Braeden, please call 911 or contact Brigham City Police Department Dispatch at 435-734-6650 or 435-734-3800,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.