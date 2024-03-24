Missing person alert issued for 21-year-old last seen in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a missing 21-year-old man last seen Saturday in Palm Coast.

Authorities issued a Florida Purple Alert for Samuel Mills. Family members told deputies that he has a traumatic brain injury, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Mills was last seen wearing an orange and blue shirt near the 100 block of Coral Reef Court North in Palm Coast. He could be in a 2007 black Nissan X-Terra with Florida tag No. JD995K. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Mills also went missing on Wednesday from his home in St. Johns County but was found safe, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his location should contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Purple alert issued for man, 21, missing from Palm Coast