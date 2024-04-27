Missing man last seen Tuesday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Health Services is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man identified as a “vulnerable individual.”

Luis Cutie was last seen Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m., at home near 5th Street and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

He can communicate basic needs in Spanish and English but can be difficult to understand, and struggles with expressive language, NDHHS stated on Friday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

