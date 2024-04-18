Missing Kansas women dead: See a timeline of the case, what led investigators to suspects

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, are dead. The two women went missing in rural Texas County, Oklahoma on March 30. Four arrests have been made related to the case.

The disappearance of two Kansas women in Oklahoma more than two weeks ago has captured the attention of the nation.

The two women, Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were first reported missing in the Oklahoma panhandle March 30. The two women were on their way to a supervised visit with Butler's children, but never made it to the pickup location or to a birthday party Butler's family expected her at, according to court records.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has positively identified two bodies found in rural Texas County as Butler and Kelley. Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Adams is the grandmother of Butler's children with whom she was in a bitter custody battle.

While the investigation is ongoing, and more information will eventually be released, here's a timeline of events that transpired both before the disappearance and after, based on information obtained from court records detailing OSBI's investigation and other information released by OSBI.

Missing Kansas women confirmed dead: See timeline of the investigation

February 13

Adams purchased three pre-paid cellular phones from the Wal-Mart in Guymon, Oklahoma, according to the OSBI.

March 18 and March 20

Motions were filed in the child custody case requesting extended visitation for Butler. A hearing was set for April 17.

March 23

Adams purchased five stun guns from the Big R store in Guymon, Oklahoma, according to the OSBI.

March 30

9 a.m. According to court documents, Butler and Kelley leave Hugoton, Kansas Saturday morning to pick up Butler's children for her weekly supervised visit. Butler planned to bring her daughter to a family birthday party. Kelley was one of Butler's court-approved visit supervisors.

9:40 a.m. Butler and Kelley arrived at Highway 95 and Road L, about five miles north of the expected meeting place at Highway 95 and U.S. 64.

9:42 a.m. Butler and Kelley's cell phones stop transmitting signals.

Three pre-paid cellular phones purchased by Adams were at the location of Butler's car at the time of Butler and Kelley's disappearance.

10:05 - 10:16 a.m. Two of the pre-paid cellular phones were at Cullum's residence.

10:16 - 10:35 a.m. Two of the pre-paid cellular phones were at a property rented by Cullum for cattle grazing about 8.5 miles away from where Butler's car was found.

Investigators later found fresh dirt work done by a skid steer owned by Cullum on the property where the two phones had transmitted signals.

All three of the pre-paid cellular phones stopped transmitting March 30.

12:09 p.m. Butler's family members contacted police after finding her car abandoned on the side of Highway 95. When Butler didn't arrive at the birthday party, her family became worried and went to look for her.

The Texas County Sheriff's Office "found evidence of a severe injury" after examining the vehicle and the area surrounding it. They found blood on the roadway, Butler's glasses in the road near a broken hammer, and a pistol magazine was found inside Kelley's purse but no pistol was found.

7:25 p.m. An Endangered Missing Persons Alert went out via the Texas County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

March 31

The OSBI requested via social media that anyone with relevant information contact their tip line.

April 1

OSBI obtained a search warrant for Adams phone. Investigators found web searches for taser pain level, gun shops, pre-paid cellular phones and how to get someone out of their house.

April 3

OSBI interviewed the 16-year-old daughter of Cora Twombly. The daughter told investigators she had been told Adams, Cullum, Cora Twombly and Cole Twombly were involved in killing Butler and Kelley. She named one other person who has not been arrested or charged in relation to the case.

She also told OSBI that Adams and the other suspects had "burner phones" to communicate with each other, and that they were part of an anti-government religious group they called God's Misfits.

According to court records, she was told by Cora and Cole Twombly they would be gone when she woke up on March 30, that they were going "on a mission." She told investigators Cora and Cole returned home around noon March 30 in two pickup trucks, and she was told they wouldn't have to worry about Butler anymore.

The daughter asked if the bodies were put in a well and Cora responded "something like that." She also told investigators there was an earlier attempt on Butler's life in Hugoton, Kansas, but that Butler would not leave her house. She said the group had planned to throw an anvil into Butler's windshield.

April 4

OSBI requested assistance in the investigation from the FBI.

April 12

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44, were charged in Texas County District Court with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges and arrest affidavit were filed under seal to protect the children and arresting officers.

April 13

Cullum, Adams, Cole Twombly and Cora Twombly were arrested without incident.

April 14

Two bodies were found in rural Texas County and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for proper identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

April 15

OSBI held a press conference along with the FBI, Texas County Sheriff's Office and the Texas County District Attorney, where each agency offered their condolences to the victims' families.

During the press conference, the OSBI confirmed the women are dead, despite not having the bodies officially identified.

April 16

OSBI confirmed the bodies were positively identified as Butler and Kelley.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Missing Kansas women dead: See investigation timeline, case details