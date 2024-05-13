Missing alert: Tavares police, DCF search for woman & her 3 children

Tavares police and the Department for Children and Families are looking for a woman and her three children.

Police said Mirella Mendez Pagan is missing and has her three children with her.

Law enforcement has an active order from DCF to take the children into custody.

The children are Azirel Mendez, Xamiel Mendez and Armani Mendez Pagan.

The Tavares Police Department said detectives do not believe the mother would harm the children.

Investigators said Pagan was driving a red Nissan Versa Note with the Florida license plate “CG30YW.”

The vehicle was last seen in the Clermont area on Sunday from license plate readers, police said.

If you have any information about this missing persons case, call the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101 or the Department of Children and Families at 352-742-6330.

See photos below:

This is the red Nissan Versa Note with Florida license plate

