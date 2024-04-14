MISSING: 15-year-old girl out of Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 15-year-old girl is missing out of Box Elder County, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizzibeth Rose Lanphear, 15, of South Willard, was reportedly last seen on the morning of Friday, April 12, at Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City.

Courtesy of Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office

Police said Lanphear did not return to her home in South Willard after school.

She is described as 5’6″, 124 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Police consider Lanphear to be a runaway at this time.

If you have any information regarding Lanphear’s whereabouts, please contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3894.

No further information is available at this time.

