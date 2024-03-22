Missile attack hits power line to nuclear plant in Ukraine

Rescuers extinguish a fire in a residential building after a rocket attack in Kiev. Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A power line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine was cut on Friday following a missile attack, the plant's management said on Telegram.

Power supply to the plant was guaranteed by a replacement line and there was no risk to the safety of the nuclear power plant, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 60 drones and nearly 90 missiles overnight.

"The world sees the Russian terrorists' targets as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings ... Russia is at war with people's everyday lives," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Russian missiles have no delays, unlike aid packages for Ukraine. 'Shahed' drones have no indecision, unlike some politicians. It is critical to understand the cost of delays and postponed decisions," he added.

Several energy facilities were hit across Ukraine, the country's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

"The goal is not just to damage, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure of the country's energy system," he wrote on Facebook.

The Zaporizhzhya plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

