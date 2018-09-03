Misinterpretation of Climate Data Comes Down to Political Loyalty

The amount of arctic sea ice around the North Pole has long been on a downward trend, and satellite data from the National Snow & Ice Data Center show this decline — particularly stark this time of year — with daily updates.

But there are spikes in any downward trend, and one particular spike in 2013 (thanks to an unusually cool summer) caused such widespread misinterpretation along political lines that it became the subject of a newly published sociological study. The findings show that when one strips away political affiliation, people make smarter decisions about climate science together. It also offers the latest scientific example of how politics don’t often allow facts to get in the way.

First, here’s the chart that researchers saw as problematic — sort of a political Rorschach test — that shows a spike in arctic sea ice in 2013. For instance, people who think climate change is a liberal hoax could point to the rise in sea ice as evidence the downward trend would soon return upward.

"The graph has been found to produce misinterpretations about the scientific information it communicates because its final data point indicates an increase in the amount of Arctic Sea ice in the opposite direction of the overall trend that NASA intended to communicate," write the researchers.

Damon Centola, a sociologist and professor at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, led a study into why people might misinterpret the data above. His research team used social learning processes (showing answers from the rest of a group of people alongside the question) to see if they could eliminate polarization between self-identified Democrats and Republicans.

The research, “Social learning and partisan bias in the interpretation of climate trends,” was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The sharpest baseline finding before the experiment began was that “Republicans significantly misinterpreted the data,” Centola says. “Overall, in every case, almost 40.2 percent of Republicans said that the arctic sea ice was increasing.” Meanwhile, 73.9 percent of liberals correctly estimated the sea ice trend at the baseline.

Centola, the senior author on the paper, and his team recruited 2,400 people, half Republican and half Democrat, on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk (the shipping giant’s “marketplace for work that requires human intelligence”). They were randomly assigned to 40-person bipartisan social networks to take an “intelligence test” that asked participants to forecast sea ice levels.

“The more accurate your answers, the more you win!,” the subjects of this study were informed. They were not informed that the data was determined by NASA, in order to avoid known biases associated with the organizational sources of information, write the researchers.

They were allowed to revise their responses while being show the responses of other people in their network, and when there was no party affiliation next to the responses of their network neighbors, their sea ice prediction were closer to the scientific prediction by NASA.

Other questions included symbols next to them, subtle suggestions that these science questions also had political gravity. When “subjects were exposed to party logos during communication, social learning was prevented, and baseline levels of polarization were maintained,” they write.