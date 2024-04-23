Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell burgled stepmother's home to get father's ashes, sentimental items, charges say

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Minnesota state senator now faces charges in connection to a burglary at a Detroit Lakes home earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Becker County Attorney's Office charged 49-year-old Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, with first-degree burglary.



According to police, officers were called at about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence off Granger Road and Long Avenue after the homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Police say Mitchell was found inside, arrested and booked into Becker County Jail.

Mitchell burgled stepmother's home to get deceased father's things, charges say

According to the criminal complaint, the home Mitchell is accused of burgling was her stepmother's.

The stepmother called police to report someone had broken into her home. When officers arrived, the suspect — later identified as Mitchell — ran into the basement.

Mitchell was wearing black clothing and a black hat when officers found her in the basement, according to the complaint. They found a flashlight with a sock on it and a black backpack nearby. The backpack contained two laptops, a cellphone, Tupperware and identifying documents for Mitchell.

Investigators said Mitchell told them her father had recently died and her stepmother wouldn't talk to Mitchell or other family members.

"I was just trying to get a couple of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore," Mitchell said to her stepmother during her arrest, according to the complaint.

The items Mitchell sought were "pictures, a flannel shirt, ashes, and other items of sentimental value," the complaint states.

Mitchell allegedly gave the same motive to police, also saying she had "just gotten into the house."

"Clearly I'm not good at this," she said, according to investigators, adding, "I know I did something bad."

Investigators said Mitchell got into the house through a basement window.

Police questioned Mitchell about one of the laptops found in her bag. She said her stepmother had given it to her, which the stepmother denied.

Mitchell is due in court at 11 a.m. Tuesday. She remains in custody.

Lawmakers speak out, calling for consequences

Mitchell is currently serving her first term as a state senator. A spokesperson for the Senate DFL Caucus said in a statement Monday they're "aware of the situation" but wouldn't comment.



Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement he was "shocked" about the news regarding his colleague.



"The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature," Johnson said.

Mitchell, who has also been a TV meteorologist and a commander with the Air National Guard, was elected in 2022 and is in the midst of her first term.

