Minneapolis shooting leaves Eden Prairie, Eagan firefighter dead

Firefighter Joseph Johns was killed after a shooting in Minneapolis Sunday. Photo courtesy of Eden Prairie Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A firefighter who worked in Eden Prairie and Eagan was killed early Sunday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis.

The City of Eden Prairie confirmed with FOX 9 that firefighter Joseph Johns died in the shooting while off duty. Johns had been a duty-crew firefighter in Eden Prairie since 2015, and was a career firefighter with the Eagan Fire Department since 2020.

The city's full statement reads: "On Sunday morning, May 5, Eden Prairie Firefighter Joseph C. Johns died tragically while off duty. Johns served as a duty-crew firefighter in Eden Prairie since Sept. 2, 2015, and he was a career firefighter with the Eagan Fire Department since Jan. 13, 2020. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts are with Joseph’s family as they process this terrible loss."

Today, we mourn the loss of Eagan Firefighter Joseph C. Johns, who tragically passed away while off duty early this morning. Joseph was not only a dedicated career firefighter with Eagan Fire Dept but also actively served as a duty-crew firefighter with Eden Prairie Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/v5j6x05gq6 — City of Eagan (@CityofEagan) May 5, 2024

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South, where they found two men injured by gunfire.

One of the victims was identified as a man in his 40s who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That victim was later identified as Johns, who later died at the hospital.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and arrived at the hospital in a car, police said.

According to authorities, investigators believe shots were fired across 9th Street at a group of people in a parking lot behind 901 Cedar Avenue South.

Then there was an "exchange of gunfire" during the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made.