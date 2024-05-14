Minister: German security forces well prepared for Euro 2024

German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser gives an interview during the ministerial meeting of the Coalition of European countries against serious and organized crime and drug trafficking. Georg Wendt/dpa

Germany will have a big police presence at Euro 2024 venues and the interior ministry says that the country is also prepared for disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks and an ongoing terror threat around the continental football tournament.

"We are very vigilant and well prepared," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday, just over one month ahead of the opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14.

Faeser said that police will be out in force in the 10 host cities of Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen where the 24-team men's tournament is being played, and everywhere else where many people move during the month-long tournament.

Police from other qualified countries will also be on hand to prevent fan violence, and there will be controls at all of Germany's borders.

Faeser said that Germany "will do everything to protect the Ukrainian team and their fans as well" as part of the measures amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

A ministry spokesman said that the Euros could also be targeted by other countries via cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

"The Russian government in particular is using disinformation and propaganda to influence public opinion in Germany, divide society and weaken Germany," he said.

There is also an increased security threat since the start of the Gaza conflict in October, according to German security authorities.

In March, two members of the Khorasan Province branch of jihadist group Islamic State were arrested in the eastern German city of Gera on suspicion of planning an attack near the Swedish parliament in Stockholm in a reaction to Koran burnings in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.

German authorities said last week that jihadists were calling for terror attacks as "part of an ongoing propaganda campaign which is to fuel unrest and trigger individual perpetrators."