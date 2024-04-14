Mine subsidence opens under creek in Luzerne County

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Part of Toby’s Creek in Luzerne was drained after a mine subsidence opened right underneath the creek on Sunday morning.

According to Jason Tarreto, EMA Coordinator for Luzerne County, Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department was called to Toby’s Creek, behind Luzerne Lumber, 425 South Main Street, for a mine subsidence at 7:00 a.m.

Is there a mine under your house?

After arriving on scene, authorities called they contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Luzerne County Emergency Medical Assistance.

Our on-scene reporter stated that Main Street and the Back Mountain Rail Trail have been closed until further notice as well.

This is a developing story, and 28/22 News will update you when more information becomes available.

