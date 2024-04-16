Milwaukee's 128th Air Refueling Wing in the running for a major upgrade

The 128th Air Refueling Wing, a Wisconsin Air National Guard facility on the east side of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, is in the running for a major upgrade to its aging fleet.

The organization announced April 9 that it was one of 15 military stations in consideration to house the KC-46A Pegasus, a military air refueling aircraft, and replace its current refueling aircraft. A determination is far off, with it being whittled to five eligible locations later this summer and a final selection coming in over a year or two.

“If we don’t (replace our fleet) now, we’re going to compete in the future for whatever comes next, but you never want to miss an opportunity,” said Col. Charles Merkel, the facility’s commander. “I think it’s critical to modernize both in terms of facilities and in terms of the flying missions.”

The 128th Air Refueling Wing participates in missions internationally and domestically, like natural disasters, conflicts in the Middle East and, recently, a group of airmen returned from a deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. In that work, they use an aging fleet of 10 KC-135s aircrafts, which were made between the late 1950s and early 1960s.

To be in the running for the new aircraft, the 128th submitted a range of information to the United States Air Force to make it into consideration and that began in January. It will be weighed on those metrics as the process continues, he said.

The metrics range from the station’s performance as a refueling wing to more technical ones, like hangar sizes, runway length and proximity to those they train with. Press materials also noted that the 128th has recently updated its infrastructure, from a new fuel storage facility to a refurbished operations building, as reasons why it was prepared for the new fleet.

The Air Force purchased about 180 of the new aircrafts and has been placing them in rounds and the current round is the final one, Merkel said. That 180 won’t replenish all the older aircraft in the country, however, meaning that some stations could lose out — as there’s about 400 KC-135s throughout the country, he said.

“We’re in competition for the last look,” Merkel said.

If the Milwaukee base is selected, the KC-46 would replace its current fleet of 10 KC-135s. The new KC-46 would bring eight to the facility and replace the 10 KC-135s, he said. While less, it would not affect the 128th’s performance, only requiring more frequent usage of the new aircraft.

The new aircraft would also bring a strong set of benefits, compared to the older, existing ones.

Among those is a substantially higher size and working fuel capacity. The aircraft are measured in “pallet positions” and the newer aircraft would triple that of the older ones and can carry about 10,000 pounds more fuel.

However, that figure is higher in practice, as the KC-135 carries much less fuel on them to keep those aircraft from being under too much weight stress.

Also, with that age, they require preventative maintenance that can be, at times, expensive. Large portions of the planes have to be deconstructed to check on corrosion and other aspects.

“With the KC-135s, they’re not getting any younger. We know at some point, we’re going to have to switch to a different airframe or a different flying missions,” Merkel said. “What we don’t want is to lose our flying missions in Milwaukee. ... We don’t want to lose that capability for Milwaukee to have its own Air National Guard base.”

If that were to happen, Merkel said it would be a hit to the local economy, as the facility has about 1,650 jobs.

The local refueling wing has a good chance of making the top five, Merkel said. As the process moves on beyond that, he said he and others based in Milwaukee plan to work with legislative partners to advocate for support.

The final decision is made by the Air Force secretary, Merkel said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's 128th Air Refueling Wing could get major upgrade