Milwaukee weather calls for midday rain, late afternoon storm

A midday storm will bring rain to Milwaukee on Friday before a second, late-afternoon storm is forecast with a small chance of severe weather for southeastern Wisconsin.

The first storm is expected to reach Milwaukee between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The second storm could arrive by the end of the workday, between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“You’ll probably see some storms come into the Milwaukee area at some point … they could be quite strong,” said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee-Sullivan NWS office. “Everything is going to be kind of dependent on what happens with the storms coming through this morning.”

Round 1: moving in over the next few hours with severe storms possible primarily south and west of Madison. Brief lull for a few hours. Round 2: Develops this afternoon with severe storms primarily expected along and south of I-94, especially near the WI/IL border. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/34rqMFqvV5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 24, 2024

This morning, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m. for parts of southwestern Wisconsin, near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. That storm will move east across the state and dissipate as it travels. By the time it reaches Milwaukee, it should be relatively minor, Kuroski said.

The morning system and how long it lingers will be a key factor in the severity of the second storm. Kuroski said if rains linger longer than expected, it would diminish the strength of the second storm system.

That brings variability in forecasting conditions, but Kuroski said Milwaukee could see up to half an inch and an inch of rain between both.

Kuroski said people should monitor conditions in "real time" due to the second system’s dependency on the first. If conditions are met, the storm has a small chance of bringing hail, strong winds and tornadoes.

“We’re going to know more at 11 a.m.,” he said.

Friday’s rain is the second storm system to impact Wisconsin. On Tuesday, severe weather brought seven tornadoes across the state, heavy rainfall and damaging winds that caused power outages throughout the state.

Holiday weekend forecast

Meanwhile, Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be a mix of rain and nice weather.

Kuroski said Saturday has the best chance of being rain-free, with forecasts for Sunday calling for rain and severe weather potential.

Monday will be cooler, with a “50-50” chance of rain, he said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather expected to be rainy, possibly severe late afternoon