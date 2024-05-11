Milwaukee police need the public's help finding critically missing 63-year-old man

Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
Michael A. Smith was last seen on May 10, 2024.
Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in the search for a 63-year-old critically missing person.

Michael A. Smith was last seen in the 3200 block of W. Highland Blvd. on May 10 at 8:06 p.m.

He stands 5 feet 7inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short black and gray afro hair and a goatee. He is possibly wearing a light blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light blue sweatpants and a black skull cap with straight edges.

"Critical missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.

