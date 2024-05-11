Milwaukee police need the public's help finding critically missing 63-year-old man

Michael A. Smith was last seen on May 10, 2024.

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in the search for a 63-year-old critically missing person.

Michael A. Smith was last seen in the 3200 block of W. Highland Blvd. on May 10 at 8:06 p.m.

He stands 5 feet 7inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short black and gray afro hair and a goatee. He is possibly wearing a light blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light blue sweatpants and a black skull cap with straight edges.

"Critical missing" is a label police apply to people who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.

