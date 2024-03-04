Milton police seek help in search for young woman last seen in Boston

Police in Milton are turning to the public for help tracking down a young woman who was last seen in Boston over the weekend.

Mimmi Huria, 18, was reported missing from South Station, where she was spotted getting off a bus with plans to visit Dewey Square on Saturday around 12:15 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department.

“It has been confirmed Mimmi Huria got off the bus at South Station and was last observed near Dewey Square,” the department said in a statement.

Huria attends a boarding high school in Maine and was meeting family for the start of her school break, police noted.

Huria is described as Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with a slim build, dark eyes, and medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants with red pants underneath, and possibly a scarf.

Police said Huria was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

Anyone with information on Huria’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milton police at 617-698-1212.

Transit police are assisting Milton officials with an investigation into her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

