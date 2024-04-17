Millions of birds may die while migrating through Texas. Here's why and how to help

Texas is a main flyover state for migrating birds, but due to major city lighting, these pathways can be dangerous.

According to Audubon Texas, 365 million to 1 billion birds die each year from building collisions in the U.S. These incidents can increase when flocks of birds fly through major cities.

Approximately one of every three birds migrates through the U.S. in spring, and one of every four birds migrates through the U.S. in the fall.

Here's what to know about how populations are affected and how to help:

How many birds migrate through Texas?

According to Audubon Texas, the full migration season for birds is from March 1 to June 15. Approximately two billion migrating birds fly through the Lone Star State.

According to the BBC, both the Central Americas Flyway, which stretches from the Canadian Arctic to the southern tip of Argentina, and the waterway-rich Mississippi Flyway, beloved by migratory waterbirds, pass through Texas.

How does artificial light affect migration?

Artificial light in cities can confuse birds during migration, according to Environmental Evidence Journal. Birds tend to migrate by night and use the stars to navigate. By day, they use the Sun to orient themselves. During nocturnal migration, it’s common for birds to crash into lit-up windows and structures. This is a common occurrence in Texas cities like Galveston.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, nearly 400 migratory birds once crashed into the American National Building, a skyscraper in downtown Galveston, during a storm.

What can be done to prevent death during migration?

Defenders of Wildlife suggest building owners, businesses, developers and homeowners consider these options to help protect migrating birds:

Turn off all non-essential lights from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night during migration season.

Do not use landscape lighting to light up trees or gardens where birds may be resting.

Close blinds at night to reduce the amount of light being emitted from windows.

Use lighting shields to direct light downwards and to avoid light shining into the sky or trees.

Use motion detectors and sensors so lights are only on when you need them.

Use desk lamps or task lighting rather than overhead lights.

Avoid floodlights.

Dim exterior and decorative lighting.

What species of birds migrate through Texas?

Texas Parks and Wildlife notes these birds fly over Texas during peak migration season:

American Golden-Plover

Chimney Swift

Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Purple Martin

Barn Swallow

Northern Parula

Black-throated

Green Warbler

Yellow-throated Warbler

Black-and-white Warbler

Hudsonian Godwit

Buff-breasted Sandpiper

Yellow-billed Cuckoo

Golden-winged Warbler

Cerulean Warbler

Olive-sided Flycatcher

Eastern Wood-Pewee

"Traill's" Flycatcher

Magnolia Warbler

Blackburnian Warbler

Bay-breasted Warbler

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Millions of birds may die while migrating through Texas. Here's why