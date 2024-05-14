Millcreek supervisors take step toward government study commission ballot question

Millcreek Township supervisors will consider asking voters whether a government study commission should be formed to consider other forms of government for the township.

Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the township solicitor to draft an ordinance to place the question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Supervisors said that they expect to vote on the ordinance at their next meeting on May 28. If they approve it, Millcreek voters will answer the question:

"Shall a government study commission of seven members be elected to study the existing form of government of Millcreek Township, Erie County, Pennsylvania, to consider the advisability of the adoption of an optional form of government and to recommend whether or not an optional plan government should be adopted?"

Millcreek Township is managed by three elected supervisors who are paid township employees.

Former Millcreek Township Supervisor Sue Weber has led a push for the government study commission. That's not because supervisors have been doing a poor job of managing the township, Weber said.

"There was a government study commission years ago. We need a study commission because that was a long time ago and it's time that we look at things again," Weber said Tuesday.

"When you examine things at a deep level you come up with good ideas from other areas," Weber said. "Why is Millcreek the only large (population) township with this form of government. Wouldn't you want to know."

The potential cost of the study is a concern, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kim Clear said. Clear had proposed investigating the cost and setting parameters for the study before voting on whether to place the question on the ballot.

Clear ultimately agreed with residents who said that the township can approve the ballot question and inform residents of the commission's potential cost later — but before they vote in November.

"I'm used to making decisions knowing the cost in advance," Clear said. "All of us take our jobs really seriously. But you're right; we can determine the money later."

