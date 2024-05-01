Why Millcreek group wants township supervisors to approve government study referendum

A group of Millcreek residents is asking for a new government study commission.

The group, led by former Millcreek Township Supervisor Sue Weber, wants a referendum on the issue in the November general election. Millcreek voters would then decide if a commission should study the current board of supervisors government as well as alternate forms of government to determine how the township could "operate as economically, efficiently and transparently as possible."

Voters also would elect seven commission members.

"Millcreek Township is a business which serves over 54,000 residents," Weber told township supervisors Tuesday. "Successful businesses constantly compare themselves with their peers to ensure that they are operating as efficiently as possible. Therefore we ask that you vote to place the ... question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot so Millcreek voters can decide if they want this study conducted and for them to choose who will serve on a government study commission."

Of the 25 most populous townships in Pennsylvania, Millcreek is the only one that does not employ a professional township manager, Weber said. The townships employing a manager elect non-employee supervisors or councils.

Sue Weber speaks during a January 2012 meeting of the Millcreek Government Study Commission elected in November 2011.

Millcreek Township is managed by three elected supervisors who are hired as township employees.

Locally, Fairview, Harborcreek and Summit townships also elect and employ three supervisors. Washington Township is operated by a professional manager and elected township council. Washington Township voters chose the manager-council government in 1973.

Weber told Millcreek Township supervisors that the citizens' group first proposed the new government study commission in social media posts and in mailings to a number of township residents.

"This appeal has been met with positive response," said Weber, who also is a former Erie County controller.

A previous Millcreek government study commission elected in November 2011 recommended against suggested council-manager or mayor-council forms of government in 2012.

Alternately in 2012, a grassroots Concerned Citizens of Millcreek group supported a council-manager form of government.

