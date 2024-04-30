Millcreek supervisors name new treasurer. Zaksheske will be on unpaid leave to July 2025.

Former Millcreek Township Treasurer Mark Zaksheske will be a township employee for another year. But he won't be working for the township or getting a township paycheck.

Zaksheske instead will be on unpaid administrative leave until July 13, 2025, by terms of a separation agreement unanimously approved by township supervisors Tuesday.

Zaksheske then will qualify for and will receive a pension from the township. He was hired as township treasurer on July 13, 2015.

Zaksheske had been on paid administrative leave since January when supervisors did not reappoint him to the position due to undisclosed "personnel issues." The paid leave ended at the close of business Tuesday, according to the separation agreement.

Zaksheske approved the agreement, township officials said.

"Mutual agreement was reached for the separation (with Zaksheske) approved at today's meeting," Board of Supervisors Chairperson Kim Clear said. "The township looks forward to the continued service of Melanne Page."

Page was promoted to the treasurer's job effective May 1. She had been assistant treasurer and served as acting treasurer since Jan. 2. Her annual salary will be $95,000, retroactive to that date.

