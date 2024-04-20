Military identifies NC-based Marine who died in training incident near Camp Lejeune

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. military officials have identified a North Carolina-based Marine who died during a late-night training exercise this week.

The incident happened just after 11:05 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Carteret County, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, who had enlisted four years earlier, died less than three weeks after his promotion to the rank of sergeant, the news release said.

Arslanbas, age 23, was assigned to the Maritime Special Purpose Force with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, officials said.

Arslanbas, of Missouri, enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 16, 2020. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on April 1.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU commanding officer, said in the news release.

In a photo from April 13, 2024, US Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force & Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, defend an amphibious task force during an exercise aboard the USS NEW YORK (LPD 21) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Photo from U.S. Marine Corps

Arslanbas served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Special Purpose Force, stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

“The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time,” Mahar added in the news release.

Officials said the deadly training incident is under investigation.

