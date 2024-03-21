Migrants breach razor wire barrier in El Paso, overwhelm Texas National Guard

Hundreds of migrants overcame Gov. Greg Abbott's barrier along the Rio Grande in El Paso after Texas National Guard soldiers were unable to hold them back.

The migrants breached concertina wire barriers shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, in hopes of surrendering to Border Patrol agents for processing. Some the migrants had been camping on the northern bank of the Rio Grande for up to three days.

The breach just comes days after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a hold on SB 4 — a Texas law that would authorize state and local police to arrest and even deport people suspected of being in the United States without legal authorization.

The 2-1 ruling by an appellate court panel on March 19 came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for the controversial state law to take effect Tuesday, allowing Texas authorities to begin enforcing the measure.

Migrants told reporters that National Guard soldiers are forcefully pushing them back behind the concertina wire barriers in U.S. territory. The situation has lead to skirmishes between migrants and soldiers as the migrants try to reach the border wall.

U.S. immigration law allows migrants to turn themselves into Border Patrol to seek asylum.

Migrants breach infrastructure set up by the Texas National Guard on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on March 21, 2024

A hole where a concertina barrier had been breached is visible on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on March 21, 2024.

Male migrants are escorted south behind a barrier by the Texas National Guard on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on March 21, 2024. The migrants were hoping to be processed by Border Patrol.

A migrant observes migrants who breached the concertina wire on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on March 21, 2024. The migrants were hoping to be processed by Border Patrol.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso migrants breach razor wire barrier, overwhelm National Guard