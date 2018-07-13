Migrant boat crisis exposes splits within Italy's populist coalition

The continuing arrival of migrant boats from Libya has exposed tensions between Italy's coalition partners, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini - AFP

Italy’s treatment of a group of asylum seekers rescued in the Mediterranean exposed simmering tensions within the country’s populist government on Friday.

The 67 migrants were plucked from the sea earlier this week by an Italian-flagged merchant ship, then transferred to a coast guard patrol vessel and disembarked in the port of Trapani, Sicily, late on Thursday.

Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and head of the hard-Right League party, had delayed their disembarkation for hours, calling for police and prosecutors to question two African migrants alleged to have made death threats against the crew of the merchant ship, the Vos Thalassa, because they feared being sent back to Libya.

But in a rare intervention, Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president, demanded that the migrants be allowed off the ship for humanitarian reasons.

The request was acted on by the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, a former law professor who was picked as a neutral intermediary between The League and their coalition partners the Five Star Movement.

Mr Salvini expressed “regret and amazement” at the intervention by the president.

But Luigi Di Maio, the head of Five Star and also a deputy prime minister, said the head of state’s decision should be respected.

Mr Salvini’s strident anti-migrant rhetoric and his decision to ban NGO rescue ships from Italian ports has led to a dramatic rise in support for The League.

But it has been criticised by some MPs from the Five Star Movement, which has a strong centre-Left element, straining the cohesion of the coalition.

Roberto Fico, a high-profile Five Star figure and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, has spoken out against Mr Salvini’s decision to force NGO rescue ships to head to other countries such as Malta and Spain.

“I would not close the ports,” he said two weeks ago during a visit to a migrant reception centre in Pozzallo, Sicily.

Libya was dangerous for migrants, who routinely say they are beaten, tortured and raped by smugglers, and humanitarian groups had done “extraordinary work” in the Mediterranean, he said.

Mr Salvini has been so vocal and visible since the coalition was sworn in last month that it sometimes seems as if he is interior minister, foreign minister and prime minister all rolled into one.

His high profile has eclipsed that of Mr Di Maio and The League is now more popular than Five Star, according to some polls.

A recent survey found that support for The League had increased from 17 per cent in March’s general election to 31.2 per cent, outstripping Five Star’s 29.8 per cent.

Publicly the two parties insist there are no differences between them but the extraordinary rise of Mr Salvini and The League is a direct threat to Five Star, which was supposed to be the senior partner in the coalition, having won far more votes at the general election.

The migrants who disembarked in Sicily denied that they had made threats to the crew of the Italian merchant ship.

"We didn't attack anyone, there were five or 10 minutes of great confusion and fear, but we didn't want to hurt anyone," they said through a cultural mediation official.

"We were terrified, we didn't want to go back to Libya. We were ready to dive into the sea and risk our lives rather than being sent back.”

Meanwhile, a fresh crisis loomed on Friday, with the arrival in the Mediterranean of a boat carrying 450 asylum seekers.

Mr Salvini insisted the boat was in Maltese waters and was the responsibility of the government in Valletta.

“Malta, the smugglers and the do-gooders of Italy should know that this boat CANNOT and MUST NOT arrive in an Italian port,” he wrote on Twitter. "We've already done our bit, understood?"