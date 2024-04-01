Mifflin County road closed due to sinkhole

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says they’ve closed a Mifflin County road due to a sinkhole.

The closure affects Route 2006 (Summit Road) in Decatur Township near the intersection with Route 522.

PennDOT says drivers should follow Route 522 northbound to Route 4003 (Stuck Street) in McClure Borough, Snyder County, and then take Route 3014 (Specht Street) southbound back to Summit Road.

PennDOT did not provide estimates for how long the road will be closed or when repairs will be made.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

