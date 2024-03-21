Middletown 'sovereign citizen' gets prison for guns inside Langhorne-Yardley Road home

A "sovereign citizen," who rejects government authority and came to the attention of Middletown, his neighbors and thousands of drivers who pass his property daily, was sentenced from 28 to 56 years in state prison Wednesday for the arsenal he had inside the home.

During testimony at his trial this week in Bucks County, authorities testified about the cache of guns that included scoped and AR-style sniper rifles, along with boxes of NATO-grade ammo used in war zones that they found.

It took a jury about an hour to find Curtis Gregory Smith Jr. guilty on all eight counts against him, including gun charges and falsely reporting that he had a 2-year-old son home alone after he was arrested on unrelated charges of zoning and code violations at his house at 596 Langhorne-Yardley Road in Middletown.

A check for the boy showed there was no child in the house, but led authorities to Smith's vast collection of weapons. Smith, a twice-convicted felon, was not permitted to possess the weapons due to his previous convictions.

Middletown police use a sniffer dog to inspect the Langhorne-Yardley Road property of Curtis G. Smith on which several unapproved additions were built in 2022 and 2023 without permits.

As a sovereign, Smith, 43, however does not believe laws apply to him or that local, state and federal entities have any jurisdiction over him. Middletown police Lt. Steve Foreman, who has expert knowledge on sovereign citizens, testified that Smith affixed phony license plates to his vehicles that read, "OFFICIAL DIPLOMAT" of the fictitious Shaykamaxum Republic.

“They don’t believe in the legitimacy of the government, that is has jurisdiction over them,” he said later, during a break in the testimony of the three-day trial.

Smith caught the attention of Middletown authorities not long after purchasing his ranch-style home on Langhorne-Yardley Road in August 2022. Over the next 18 months, and without permits, he installed a fence, built a shed, expanded a rear bedroom, installed a driveway and built a large, free-standing cinder block garage in his front yard along the heavily traveled road, which fronts the 1.7-acre property.

Middletown razed the structures two weeks ago for the outstanding violations of its land use and development codes while Smith was off the property and in court in Doylestown.

No more Middletown razes illegal garage of 'sovereign citizen' who says he's not 'bound by any law'

By that time, Smith had racked up tens of thousands of dollars in township and court fines.

It was his battle with the township that led to his arrest on the serious criminal charges that could now cost him decades in prison.

When he was arrested last summer for defying court orders to remove the structures, he told three law enforcement officers, including Middletown Chief Joseph Bartorilla, that his 2-year-old son was still in the house, unattended.

Police got into the house and found the weapons, ammo and an armor-plated tactical vest designed to withstand high-impact rounds, a grade or two higher than what local police patrol officers wear.

Asked by Judge Charissa Liller why he had the guns, Smith said he was a “collector.” She didn’t buy his story.

Smith insisted on acting as his own lawyer at his trial, though Liller appointed him a standby lawyer, Tim Barton, who Smith consulted with as he cross-examined witnesses.

When the guilty verdict came back late Wednesday afternoon, Smith waived his right to a public defender and insisted he be sentenced immediately. Liller accommodated his request, giving him enough prison time to keep him incarcerated until he’s in his seventies, or more.

The fate of his Middletown property was not discussed at sentencing.

