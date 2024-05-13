Middle school assistant principal arrested in connection to triple homicide case from 2013: Reports

An assistant principal at an Alabama middle school was arrested in connection to a triple homicide case out of Georgia, reports show.

Keante Harris was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The 45-year-old was booked on a fugitive from justice charge, according to records from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Schools confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday that Harris is one of the assistant principals at McAdory Middle School.

The spokesperson also provided a statement from Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin.

“At this time we still are gathering facts about the specifics of this situation,” Gonsoulin said in the statement. “However, early indications are that the charges are not related to this individual’s employment with Jefferson County Schools.”

Harris has been placed on administrative leave, Gonsoulin said.

He is one of four men arrested in connection to the case, according to FOX 5 Atlanta and WBRC. He and the other men, Kenneth Thompson, Kevin Harris and Darrell Harris, have each been charged with three counts of malice murder, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Arrests come 11 years after three people were found dead on I-85

The victims were found Jan. 13, 2013 on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Union City, Georgia, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Their bodies were found in a silver 2010 Dodge Charger that had been abandoned.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, victims Quinones King and Rodney Cottrell were found dead from asphyxiation in the back seat, while Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson was found strangled in the trunk.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the victims were lured to a home in Jonesboro, then held at gunpoint. They were tortured and then killed, then put into the vehicle and taken to Fulton County.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Assistant principal's arrest tied to 11-year-old Georgia homicide case: Reports