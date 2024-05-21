Michigan Biden campaign to launch set of barbecue events on Wednesday

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist introduces former Vice President Joe Biden in Detroit, March 9, 2020 | Ken Coleman photo

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign will launch a series of Michigan events in Detroit on Wednesday.

The first “BBQ for Biden-Harris” event will take place in Detroit and is set to be headlined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes. Other events will follow.

Biden, a Democrat, is expected to face GOP former President Donald Trump who last visited Michigan on May 1. Biden was the keynote speaker at the Detroit Branch NAACP event in Detroit on Sunday where he spoke before thousands.

The Michigan Republican Party did not return a request for comment.

“The Biden-Harris team in Michigan is committed to meeting with voters in every corner of the state, from our largest metropolitan areas to our smallest rural counties. BBQs for Biden-Harris is a chance to engage communities across Michigan on the stakes of this 2024 election, because our health care, economy, and democracy are all on the ballot,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Michigan Press Secretary Tom Grandon. “We know voters want to hear directly from us, and unlike Donald Trump’s virtually nonexistent campaign, we aren’t taking a single Michigan voter for granted.”

The Biden-Harris campaign did not give any details about the time or event site.

The campaign has opened 32 coordinated offices across the state — including in Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Grand Rapids, and three in Detroit — to mobilize and train volunteers.

