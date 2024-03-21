Read the full story on Backfire News

Michael Jordan Gets Personal Delivery Of $3.5 Million Hennessey Venom F5

Michael Jordan, the basketball icon renowned for his unparalleled achievements on the court, has recently made headlines with a stunning addition to his already impressive car collection. The legendary athlete has acquired the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, a masterpiece of American engineering and design, for a whopping $3.5 million. This purchase not only adds an exclusive hypercar to his collection but also aligns with his status as a connoisseur of fine automobiles.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster is the epitome of high performance and luxury. Crafted by Hennessey Performance, a company with a legacy of tuning cars for extraordinary speed and power since 1991, the Venom F5 aims to surpass the 300MPH mark. The Roadster version, even rarer than its coupe counterpart, comes with a staggering price tag starting at around $3 million, owing to its limited production of just 90 cars.

Jordan's choice of the Roadster model is attributed to his towering stature of six feet, six inches, necessitating a vehicle that can comfortably accommodate his frame. The F5 Revolution Roadster distinguishes itself with numerous upgrades over the standard model, including enhanced visual, mechanical, and aerodynamic modifications for improved performance. Notably, its design promises to make it the fastest convertible in history.

Equipped with a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, dubbed FURY, the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster boasts 1,817 horsepower, making it the most powerful American production car to date. Despite its immense power, the car remains rear-wheel drive, channeling all its might through a seven-speed single-clutch automated transmission.

The vehicle's uniqueness is further accentuated by its custom specifications, tailored to each owner's preferences, ensuring no two cars are alike. Jordan's version, in particular, features a full carbon fiber body with yellow accents, echoing the aesthetics of Hennessey's official Roadster Revolution showcased on their website.

Jordan's acquisition of the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster was made even more special by the personal involvement of John Hennessey, founder of Hennessey Performance. Hennessey, a long-time friend of Jordan, personally delivered the hypercar to Jordan's private golf club in Florida, The Grove XXIII.