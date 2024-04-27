Michael Cross, Will Lathrop vie for Republican nomination for Oregon attorney general

Michael Cross and Will Lathrop are running in the May 21 primary election for the Republican nomination for Oregon attorney general.

Two Republicans are running in the May 21 primary to replace Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who announced in September that she would not seek a fourth term.

The candidates are Michael Cross, who received more than 900,000 votes when he ran against Rosenblum in 2020, and Will Lathrop, former Yamhill and Marion County prosecutor. The winner will run in the November general election against the winner of the Democratic primary between Shaina Maxey Pomerantz and former House Speaker Dan Rayfield.

Lathrop holds a doctoral degree from the Willamette University College of Law and a politics bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound. Cross does not have a law degree. He holds certifications from the U.S. Air Force Community College and Leadership School.

The state attorney general helms the Oregon Department of Justice and is tasked with legally representing the state. More than 1,000 people work for the Oregon DOJ across 10 divisions.

The DOJ and attorney general have responsibility and authority under more than 350 state laws, according to the department’s website.

Lathrop and Cross hope to be the first Republican to elected as the state's attorney general since the 1980s. The Statesman Journal asked both candidates the same questions. Here's what they had to say.

Why are you the best candidate for attorney general?

Cross describes himself as an entrepreneur. He's retired from the U.S. Air Force and said his time in the military cultivated an "unwavering" dedication to his fellow citizens.

"This dedication has never wavered, and now I see a pressing need for change to steer our state away from its current trajectory," Cross said. Oregon, he said, faces "immense" challenges including human trafficking and homelessness.

Cross described the role of the attorney general as a check on the power of government and government officials, and said he is committed to assisting Oregonians who have issues with a state agency or employee of an agency.

He said he would create a program to facilitate and protect whistleblowers, to clean up corruption and vote integrity issues in Oregon.

"I have over four decades of experience in problem-solving, the dedication, and the vision to lead our state forward," Cross said.

Lathrop said he is an experienced prosecutor, victims advocate and dedicated public servant, not a politician.

"For the past 20 years, I've devoted myself and my career to protecting the world's most vulnerable populations from violence, exploitation, and abuse," he said.

Lathrop served as a deputy district attorney specializing in prosecuting child sex abuse cases in Oregon and also prosecuted cases of adult sexual assault, drug trafficking, human trafficking, homicides and domestic violence. He also pointed to his work with the National District Attorneys Association before joining leadership at a global human rights organization, International Justice Mission.

"No other candidate has the necessary experience and expertise to drive the change that Oregon desperately needs," Lathrop said. "My extensive law enforcement experience, executive leadership skills, and proven commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us make me uniquely qualified for this role."

What is the most important function of Oregon's attorney general and why?

Lathrop said the most important role of the attorney general is enforcing Oregon’s laws.

"The Attorney General is the paramount law enforcement officer in the state and sets the tone for public safety, child protection, civil rights, consumer protection, and victim’s rights," he said.

Cross said his role would be representing and protecting the interests of his constituents.

"At the heart of my role lies the essence of safeguarding democracy itself — a tireless check in the delicate balance of power," he said. "In a healthy republic, this function is not just essential; it is the very cornerstone upon which our collective freedoms and rights are built."

What would be your first, second and third priorities after becoming attorney general and why?

Cross said his priorities would be the fentanyl crisis, child trafficking and the homeless crisis.

"My initial focus will be guided by a steadfast commitment to prioritize and address the most urgent needs facing our state," Cross said.

To address homelessness, Cross suggested a "public-private partnership" similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps from the 1930s during the Great Depression.

"While the path to a solution may be complex, I am committed to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work immediately. Each person living on the streets is not just a statistic, but a human being deserving of dignity, compassion, and opportunity," Cross added. "It is my fervent belief that by addressing the root causes of homelessness and implementing innovative, compassionate solutions, we can make meaningful strides towards building a more just and equitable society for all."

Lathrop said he would prioritize reducing the prevalence of drugs, and restoring safe communities and trust in government.

Lathrop said he'd hold drug traffickers accountable, working across jurisdictions to drive the supply of fentanyl out of the state.

He would also support law enforcement and rebuild the Criminal Justice Division at the DOJ.

"It’s no secret that Oregon is suffering under a cloud of crime and people don’t feel safe in their own communities. I’ve dedicated my career to protecting children and those living on the margins from violence, exploitation, and abuse," he said.

Lathrop said he also would enforce a zero-tolerance policy for the misuse of public office and public funds to restore trust in the state.

