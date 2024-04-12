Miamisburg man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on I-75, narrowly missing woman

Apr. 11—A Miamisburg man faces up to a dozen years in prison for firing shots at a vehicle in February, narrowly missing a woman on Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp.

Jerome Edward Foster, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 24.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report Feb. 9 of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. Investigators determined the gunfire happened on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

"The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children," according to the sheriff's office. "The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting."

As part of his plea agreement, three gun-related felony charges and a second misdemeanor count of endangering children were dismissed, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Foster is held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing on April 24.