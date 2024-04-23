A Miami-Dade house fire kills a father who lived in the garage with his son

A man living in a South Miami-Dade home’s garage efficiency apartment died early Tuesday in a house fire, Miami-Dade police say.

Kenneth Pirraglia was 68.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 15 units headed for the fire in the 15800 block of Southwest 143rd Court, near Zoo Miami around 3:35 a.m. to find “heavy smoke and flames.”

Miami-Dade police said one man was found dead. They at one point thought a second body had been found, but confirmed only one was found.

A database says Kenneth Pirraglia lived at 15856 SW 143rd Ct. with son Anthony Pirraglia. Herald news partner CBS Miami says Pirraglia told media that his father was asleep in the garage efficiency apartment at the house, which Miami-Dade County records say is a single-family, one-story, 1,673 sq. ft. home owned by residents Anabel Melendez and Michael Batista.

The fire will be investigated by Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.