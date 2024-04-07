Miami-Dade’s Dolphin Mall clear of danger after reports of active shooter, police say

Dolphin Mall was deemed clear of a security threat that briefly prompted a manhunt, evacuations and panic inside one of Miami-Dade County’s largest shopping centers following reports of an active shooter Sunday afternoon.

Only In Dade video captured shoppers pouring out of the Sweetwater mall at 11401 N.W. 12th St. sometime Sunday afternoon after false reports of shots fired and a person inside with a gun.

Shoppers and store employees can be seen on social media taking cover after hearing a fight break out at the mall. A little before 5:30 p.m., the city of Sweetwater’s police department announced it was in the clear.

“We are aware of reports of shots fired at Dolphin Mall. After further investigation, no evidence was found to corroborate such reports. The mall has been deemed safe,” read a statement posted on the social media page X by the city of Sweetwater’s police department.

#OiDNews: Reports of a possible suspect with a gun at Dolphin Mall. Sources say an altercation occurred at Dolphin Mall where a man allegedly pulled out a firearm, however no shots have been reported fired. Police are actively in search of gunman. We will update as the story… pic.twitter.com/mZ3tV49ovE — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) April 7, 2024

Shootings have been shaking up shopping centers in Miami-Dade this weekend.

On Saturday morning, a gunman and security guard were shot dead in a shootout and seven more people were injured at CityPlace Doral. All of the mall reopened by Sunday, except for the Martini Bar where the shootout occurred.