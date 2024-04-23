Miami Beach police investigating after body found on the ground near Miami City Ballet

Miami Beach police are investigating after a body was found on the ground Tuesday morning near the Miami City Ballet building.

The body was discovered on 22nd Street and Liberty Avenue, according to Officer Christopher Bess, a police department spokesman.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and our team is working to gather all relevant information,” Bess said in an email.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call 305-673-7945.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.